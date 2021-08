Urban farms are popping up in metropolises around the US to bring fresh produce to city dwellers. From small plots of farmland, vertical gardens climbing up the facade of buildings, to rooftops flush with plants, farmers are getting creative as they make use of minimal space in the city. Travelers can visit these farms and fit in a bit of nature during their city trips that don’t allocate time for side trips to the countryside. Stop by these urban farms in the US as you explore some of America’s greatest destinations to learn about the way produce grows, support agriculture, and taste farm-fresh dishes.