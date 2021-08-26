Cancel
Bibb County, GA

Bibb County Schools moves two entire schools to remote learning

13WMAZ
 4 days ago

A Bibb County elementary school and high school are now being moved to remote learning amid a rise in COVID cases in the school district.

According to a news release, the schools are Ingram-Pye Elementary and Westside High.

The move comes less than a day after announcing a classroom at one school and a grade level at another would be moving to ‘asynchronous’ learning for two weeks.

According to the school district, the decision came after they noticed COVID-19 cases were slowly rising in those groups of students.

Students will spend the rest of Thursday receiving an electronic device and instruction on how to log-in for their assignments during the two-week period.

During the two-week period, students may not participate in extracurriculars/athletics or visit any Bibb Schools campus. They are not under quarantine, but parents are asked to monitor their child’s health and notify the school if they test positive for COVID-19.

What is asynchronous learning?

It means teachers will be recording and posting lessons from their classroom, but will not be teaching live.

Students will log in to Canvas through ClassLink and complete assignments daily.

