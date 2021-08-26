Best time for humans to travel to Mars is when the sun is roaring, scientists say

Commercial space travel is ever so slowly making its way to civilians. Still, in 2021 the average person can only realize views from space through photos sent back from above. Astronauts at the International Space Station (ISS) orbit the Earth every 90 minutes from 250 miles away, so they are no stranger to picturesque views. While the seven people on the space station enjoy some of the most beautiful sights around the planet, they also have views first-hand of the effects of climate change around the country. These photos from the ISS show a changing Earth from the perspective of astronauts in 2021.