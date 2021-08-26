Cancel
Dragon Ball Art Gives Goku a Surprising 'Evolution' Makeover

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDragon Ball Evolution is considered the Black Sheep of the Shonen franchise created by Akira Toriyama, with the live-action adaptation being widely maligned by the anime community for failing to capture what drew many fans to the series initially. However, with the film having been released years ago in 2009, one fan artist has imagined what the live-action Goku's aesthetic would look like if it was applied to the anime version of the Saiyan warrior who has continued to train to reach new heights in both the anime and the manga for the latest story in Dragon Ball Super.

Justin Chatwin
Akira Toriyama
