Dragon Ball Art Gives Goku a Surprising 'Evolution' Makeover

Dragon Ball Super has been solely focused on Vegeta in its last few chapters, as the Saiyan Prince broke all limits and achieved a brand new form of power. But now we are finally getting an update on what's up with Goku, as Vegeta battles for his life. The current "Granolah The Survivor" arc has brought Goku and Vegeta to Planet Cereal, where the last survivor of the Cerealian race, Granolah, is looking for vengeance against any and all Saiyans and their former master Freeza. And, so far, this has turned into a battle whose outcome may not be so good for Goku or Vegeta!