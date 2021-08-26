Cancel
Detroit, MI

GM requires U.S. salaried workers to disclose their vaccination status

Detroit News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Motors Co. has required its U.S. salaried employees to attest to their COVID-19 vaccination status, the Detroit automaker confirmed Thursday. The No. 1 U.S. automaker said it notified some 40,000 employees Aug. 12 that they would be required to report their vaccination status to the company via a "confidential online reporting tool" by this past Tuesday. Employees who confirmed that they have been vaccinated were asked to submit a photograph of their vaccination card as proof.

