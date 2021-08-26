Cal/OSHA Urges Workers to Wear Masks Indoors
Cal/OSHA is urging workers to wear their masks indoors. Yesterday officials encouraged employees to follow the state’s public health recommendation to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. It is not an official mandate, but Cal/OSHA is aligning with health guidance from the state’s Department of Public Health. Unvaccinated workers are still required to wear masks at all times when indoors based on the guidelines Cal/OSHA approved in June.www.ksro.com
