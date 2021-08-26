Cal/OSHA Urges Workers to Wear Masks Indoors

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) – With the school year underway, health officials in Marin County urged students and their families, along with staff, to wear masks on campus, both indoors and outdoors. The Marin County Office of Education, along with Marin County Public Health, issued the recommendation Thursday amid rising COVID-19 cases and with students under 12 still not eligible to be vaccinated. “With the Delta variant circulating in the community, universal masking is an added layer of protection for the entire school community,” the agencies said in a statement. Officials cited recommendations by the American Academy of Pediatrics which urged universal masking...