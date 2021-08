Harmon Dennis Bradshaw, Inc. (HDB) is proud to announce the opening of a new branch location in Troy, Alabama. “Due to rapid expansion in the southern part of the state, HDB wanted proximity to the customer base there and wanted to staff it with seasoned professionals,” said David Dennis, President of HDB. “With offices in Montgomery and Birmingham already it made sense to expand to Troy.” This branch will continue to maintain the same focus of providing the best possible property, liability and group benefit insurance programs to HDB clients as well as our loss control and human resource consulting services. Although the branch is new, the staff located in Troy have a combined experience of over 20 years in the insurance industry and have worked with HDB for many years.