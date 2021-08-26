Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok Is Reportedly Testing Longer Videos Up To Ten Minutes

By Sumit Adhikari
Android Headlines
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUltra-popular short-form video-sharing app TikTok is seemingly going long-form. Only last month, the app increased the time limit of videos on its platform from one minute to three minutes. It is now preparing to let users upload videos up to ten minutes in length. The information comes courtesy of social media consultant Matt Navarra who recently tweeted a cropped screenshot of an account update notification from TikTok suggesting that the company is testing this ability. Those selected for the testing are apparently getting this notification.

www.androidheadlines.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Screenshot#Media Consultant#Ultra#Social Media#Tiktok Com#Twitter#Blueasyraff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Behind Viral Videos9to5Mac

TikTok testing AR development tool called Effect Studio

With Facebook and Snap offering tools that allow users to create AR experiences on their platforms, TikTok is now following the trend and it’s testing its Effect Studio platform. According to a report by TechCrunch, TikTok confirmed the launch of a new website called Effect Studio. This project is currently...
Behind Viral Videoslifewire.com

TikTok Shopping Begins Testing Pilot in the US and UK

TikTok has begun a test run of a new TikTok Shopping feature, allowing users to connect directly to their Shopify store or even sell directly through TikTok. The new announcement states that TikTok and Shopify are working together to make it easier to the buy products you see in TikTok videos. That, or make it easier for you to sell your products through your TikTok videos if you're a creator.
Behind Viral Videosmaketecheasier.com

How to Download TikTok Videos Anywhere

TikTok is a popular short-form video platform with nearly 1 billion monthly active users. If you’re looking to download TikTok videos, you’re not alone. In this article, we show you how to download TikTok videos anywhere. Why Download TikTok Videos. The main reason to download TikTok videos is so that...
Behind Viral Videosfairfieldcitizenonline.com

TikTok and Shopify Team Up for In-App Shopping

TikTok users will soon be able to make purchases directly through the app thanks to a new partnership between the social media platform and Shopify. A Tuesday release from Shopify said that merchants with a TikTok for Business account will soon be able to add a tab to their profiles and sync their Shopify product catalogues to make “a mini-storefront.” The mini-storefront will link directly to their online store for easy checkout.
Behind Viral Videosmakeuseof.com

TikTok Tests In-App Shopping Tab in Partnership With Shopify

As social platforms become more entangled with e-commerce, TikTok is diving in even deeper. The platform is piloting a new Shopping tab, which will allow Shopify retailers to sell products on the app. TikTok Brings "Mini Storefronts" to Retailers' Profiles. A post on the TikTok Newsroom revealed TikTok's plan to...
Behind Viral VideosThe Verge

TikTok tests shopping tabs with select Shopify merchants

TikTok announced it’s piloting a new in-app shopping experience on Tuesday as part of its ongoing partnership with Shopify (via The New York Times). TikTok Shopping allows select merchants from the US, Canada, and the UK to use a new shopping tab and product links to sell products from Shopify storefronts.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

WhatsApp Is Finally Adding A Message Reactions Feature

WhatsApp is preparing to add a new messaging feature: message reactions. Well, it’s not really a new messaging feature as many other services like Facebook Messenger, Instagram, Signal, Twitter, iMessage, and Slack already offer this ability. But WhatsApp has been missing it all this while. Perhaps it still does. But the folks over at WABetainfo have discovered that the ultra-popular Facebook-owned messaging app is finally working on it.
TechnologyAndroid Headlines

Google Will Soon Let You Add Delays To Your Assistant Routines

Google Assistant Routines can be pretty helpful with your daily chores. Routines can automate various tasks that you do every day, like turning off the lights at bedtime, listening to the news in the morning, checking your reminders, and so much more. It appears Assistant Routines are now going to get even better. Google is seemingly testing a new feature that lets you add delays to your Routines.
Behind Viral VideosAndroid Headlines

YouTube Rolls Out Line Icons For Android TV Player

After rolling out the line icons for Android and iOS apps, YouTube is now pushing the line icons to Android TV. YouTube is everyone’s favorite video streaming app. People spend a lot of time consuming YouTube content, whether they are at the Airport, at work, or relaxing on their couch.
SoftwareAndroid Headlines

Google Docs Is Gaining The AI-Powered Smart Reply Feature

Google is bringing Gmail’s AI-powered Smart Reply feature to Google Docs. The feature will be available to all Docs users over the next few weeks. If you’ve been using Gmail for the past couple of years, you know how Smart Reply works. The feature suggests relevant responses for emails based on the content of the message. Users can select a suggested quick response to quickly reply to the email, thus saving some time and effort. The response you’ve selected will enter the compose field. You can send it as-is or edit it to make some changes before sending it. Of course, you can type your own message as well if you want to send a more detailed response, or perhaps write something else.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

How to make Instagram and other apps fill the whole screen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

If you've picked up a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, you've probably opened up that big beautiful screen only to find out that some of the best Android apps don't quite fit onto Samsung's most unique foldable phone. That's because the inside screen is a very different aspect ratio from a normal phone and acts a lot more like a tablet. Thankfully, it's pretty simple to make apps like Instagram full screen on the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but you have to know where to look.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Google Pixel Live Wallpaper App Gets Dynamic Color Support

Android 12 is coming up with a complete design revamp. You will get big icons, menu styles, new fonts, etc. The most important thing though is the Dynamic Color support, which a new update has also triggered for the Google Pixel Live Wallpaper app. For those who do not know,...
Cell Phonesosxdaily.com

How to Use Picture-in-Picture with YouTube on iPhone & iPad

Picture-in-Picture video mode is a feature that many iPhone and iPad users enjoy, allowing videos to hover over other content as they use their devices. For example, you can play a video from the web while checking your email. The iPad has had PiP for a long time, along with...
Cell PhonesPhandroid

Some Pixel 5a users are reporting their phones are overheating

The Google Pixel 5a was announced a couple of weeks ago, but unfortunately for a brand new phone, it’s already running into some issues. This is according to multiple user reports who are claiming that the handset is overheating, especially when the camera is in use or when users are gaming or using the phone for more intensive tasks.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

The 'Joker' Virus Is Back, And It Hides In These Apps

The ‘Joker’ virus is back once again, and it hides in quite a few apps. Before we get down to it, let’s talk a bit more about the virus itself. The last time we heard about it was back in June, when it was found in 8 Android apps. The...
Behind Viral Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

How is the Amazon Prime Video series that premiered on TikTok

That companies dedicated to entertainment compete for the position of the best streaming platform it is no longer a novelty. Every week, all of them add to their catalog new series and movies and loyalty more and more to their users. But sometimes that is not enough and they need to expand to innovate. In this sense, Amazon Prime Video beginning Enters to scene, a series that takes place in TikTok and that tells stories LGTB +.
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

Why You Should Be Excited for Twelve Minutes – Video

In this modern age of sprawling open-world, third-person action-oriented, narrative-driven AAA fodder, surprises can be rare. We often have to look to smaller studios to mix things up and this month is no exception. Well, actually it could well be exceptional. Twelve Minutes is, in my opinion one such title, and I couldn’t be more excited.
ElectronicsAndroid Authority

Quick Charge 5 tested: Smarter charging for longer battery life

Fast charging is a complicated beast that’s pushing the boundaries with ever more power. Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 5 bundles over 100W of power, battery, and other sensor-aware algorithms, and a healthy dose of backward compatibility together for its most powerful and intelligent fast charging standard yet. Importantly, Quick Charge 5 is compatible with the more universally adopted USB Power Delivery and its PPS variant — meaning it’s a standard that should have all of your modern gadgets covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy