TikTok Is Reportedly Testing Longer Videos Up To Ten Minutes
Ultra-popular short-form video-sharing app TikTok is seemingly going long-form. Only last month, the app increased the time limit of videos on its platform from one minute to three minutes. It is now preparing to let users upload videos up to ten minutes in length. The information comes courtesy of social media consultant Matt Navarra who recently tweeted a cropped screenshot of an account update notification from TikTok suggesting that the company is testing this ability. Those selected for the testing are apparently getting this notification.www.androidheadlines.com
