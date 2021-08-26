TikTok Is Reportedly Testing Longer Videos Up To Ten Minutes

Google is bringing Gmail’s AI-powered Smart Reply feature to Google Docs. The feature will be available to all Docs users over the next few weeks. If you’ve been using Gmail for the past couple of years, you know how Smart Reply works. The feature suggests relevant responses for emails based on the content of the message. Users can select a suggested quick response to quickly reply to the email, thus saving some time and effort. The response you’ve selected will enter the compose field. You can send it as-is or edit it to make some changes before sending it. Of course, you can type your own message as well if you want to send a more detailed response, or perhaps write something else.