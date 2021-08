If you're in the bad business of comparing your output to others', might I suggest avoiding Mindy Kaling's resume? In the years since her acclaimed turn as Kelly Kapoor on The Office and the success of her self-styled rom-com The Mindy Project, her rise in Hollywood has expanded to a whopping writer-producer-actress dominion—and she's also published three books, most recently the 2020 Amazon Original Stories essay collection Nothing Like I Imagined. Let's see, what else? Her teen dramedy Never Have I Ever is one of Netflix's greatest success stories; she has an HBO Max series set to debut this fall; and she's gearing up to voice one of animation's most adored (and, arguably, misunderstood) icons: Scooby Doo's Velma Dinkley.