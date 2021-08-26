Cancel
Sonoma County, CA

One Write-In Candidate Qualified for the Sonoma DA Recall Election

ksro.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Sebastopol lawyer has thrown his hat into the ring for Sonoma County DA, but he’s labeling himself as a “Backup Candidate.” Omar Figueroa has joined the race as the only qualified write-in candidate for district District Attorney. Figueroa, however, says he doesn’t support the recall effort and has only joined the race so voters have a say in the new DA should Jill Ravitch be recalled. Write-in candidates can still qualify for the election if they file a petition by August 31st with 20 valid signatures of registered Sonoma County voters. No other candidates for DA are on the September 14th ballot which was sent out last week.

