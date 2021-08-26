Cancel
Which bowl game will the Gators play in?

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Florida Gators have a good chance to play on New Year’s Day, according to ESPN’s recent preseason bowl projections. Both predictions listed for the Vrbo Citrus Bowl include Florida in the matchup, against either Penn State or Iowa.

Georgia and Alabama are pegged to make the College Football Playoff, leaving other SEC teams like Florida, LSU and Texas A&M in an unlikely position to fill the other two spots. The Gators would have to win the SEC to realistically have a shot at making it to the CFP.

The Gators haven’t appeared in a Citrus Bowl since a loss to Michigan on New Year’s Day 2016. Under Dan Mullen, Florida has made it to the Peach Bowl, Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl. While the Citrus Bowl isn’t one of the six major bowl games that rotate in the playoff, it is one of the oldest and most prestigious bowls.

The University of Florida played in and hosted the 1973 Citrus Bowl at Florida Field. The temporary venue was used while the main one was under construction, and the 37,234 in attendance was a record at the time.

The Citrus Bowl will be played at 1 p.m. EDT on Jan. 1, 2022, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

