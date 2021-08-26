Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon is ‘Off to the Races’ in Europe, Where ‘Lord of the Rings’ Production ‘Cements’ Its Place in U.K.

By Manori Ravindran
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46wdHL_0bdmrvMJ00

Amazon Prime Video has had a presence in Europe for a number of years now, but its regional originals boss Georgia Brown says it is finally “off to the races” with dedicated content and business affairs executives on the ground — not to mention the forthcoming production of one of television’s most ambitious originals to date.

Speaking on the final day of the virtual Edinburgh TV Festival on Thursday, Brown said, “In the early days of [ Amazon Studios ] in Europe, producers had to work with legal and [business affairs] in LA, but it’s a different set of rules and legalities there that producers had to get through. And it’s been a huge learning. Now, we’re finally at the point where we have truly local teams on the ground and we’re off to the races.”

While Brown is not overseeing the relocation of Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings” series from New Zealand to the U.K., she described the move as “fantastic news.”

“We’ve talked a lot about investing into the U.K. infrastructure and it cements our place here. Will continue to invest heavily. I’m overjoyed the production is coming here.”

Echoing her boss, Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke’s bet on an accelerated movie output , Brown said her initial focus was only television but she has since expanded into film as well because of the huge subscriber demand.

“My original remit was TV… but we realized audiences come in and give us precious time for series, and then when they [are done], what they’re tending to watch are movies,” said Brown, describing the switch to a movie in between box sets as a “palette cleanser” for viewers.

The service is not necessarily looking for “Palme D’Or or Goya award winners,” said Brown, but rather action and adventure movies that audiences can “engage with, be satisfied with, then go back to big, juggernaut series.”

Amazon now has content heads in the U.K. (Dan Grabiner), France (Thomas Dubois), Germany (Philip Pratt), Spain (Maria Jose Rodriguez Perez), Italy (Nicole Morganti), Netherlands (Nijhof Jacomien) and the Nordics (Karin St Jarne).

As for the thematic through-line between the Amazon Prime Video experiences across Europe, Brown says that Salke has “instilled in us, in our DNA, that the experience globally has to be the same. And that’s the quality bar. [Someone] must come in to every show and see there’s a consistency.

“That, plus our personality,” added Brown, who suggested that Amazon shows maintain an “element of joy” even while tackling tough topics.

The former Fremantle executive said the global streamer has “really upped our game” in the sporting arena, where unscripted series around major franchises sit alongside a growing stable of key sports rights such as the European Premier League and the French Open (Roland Garros).

Meanwhile, asked about Amazon’s $8.45 billion acquisition of MGM, Brown said the deal would “deliver much more content to the customer.”

“I’m hugely excited by it,” she said. “You look at the catalogue they have, you look at their IP. Fingers crossed it means really positive things for all of us.”

Brown also talked up the service’s investment in new talent, noting that Amazon has empowered first-time writers to take the reins on big projects. The executive said she is passionate about new and “untarnished” voices who can shed new light on familiar territory for U.K. viewers. “As a consumer I want different angles. Yes, the same stories, but told from a different viewpoint.”

The executive pointed to Italian original movie “Anni da Cane,” which features a large cast of largely unknown actors. Calling it a “big statement” that Amazon has chosen not to go with household names, Brown claimed that the film “has every chance of going on and becoming a global hit like ‘Lord of the Rings.'”

Amazon is also recruiting a new head of diversity, Brown revealed. “We’re learning a lot from our peers… It will be that person’s role to work with us and put in place a robust DEI strategy,” she said, noting that having representation in mind was “part of [her] team’s DNA.”

Elsewhere, Brown did not shut down a question about whether the company might purchase studio space in the U.K. as the major studios and streaming rival Netflix have done. The company has delivered shows out of studio spaces in Leeds and is also investing in various training schemes to upskill local crews. And as for a physical footprint via a space of their own, she said, “We’re being very deliberate around our choices and where we want to go.”

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

29K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Amazon Studios#Lord Of The Rings#Amazon Prime Video#Goya#Nordics#Fremantle#French#Mgm Brown#Ip#Italian#Dei
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
MoviesVariety

Sharon Stone to Receive Golden Icon Award at Zurich Film Festival – Global Bulletin

The 17th Zurich Film Festival (Sept. 23-Oct. 3) will honor Sharon Stone with its highest accolade, the Golden Icon Award. Stone will be in Zurich to accept the award in person on Sept. 25. The award ceremony will be followed by a screening of Martin Scorsese’s “Casino,” which earned Stone an Oscar nomination. The actor will also conduct a masterclass where she will offer insights into her creative process and career.
CelebritiesVariety

Ed Asner: His Life and Career in Photos

Ed Asner, the seven-time Emmy winner, “Lou Grant” and “Mary Tyler Moore Show” star and former president of the Screen Actor’s Guild, died Aug. 29. He was 91. With more than 400 credits, he stayed active as a voice actor and the central character in Pixar’s “Up,” Carl Fredricksen, was written with him in mind.
CelebritiesVariety

Celebrities Disappear From Internet as China Moves Against Fan Culture

China announced further steps to control celebrity fan culture, which regulators say has become “chaotic.” The moves came as one of China’s most prominent stars Vicki Zhao Wei was scrubbed from the internet and another star, female actor Zheng Shuang was punished for a tax scandal. The Cyberspace Administration of...
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Steve McQueen to Debut Three New Documentaries on Amazon Prime Video in September

Steve McQueen will premiere three new documentaries — “Uprising,” “Black Power: A British Story of Resistance” and “Subnormal: A British Scandal” — on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 17. Directed by McQueen and James Rogan, “Uprising” is a three-part docuseries that examines three events from 1981 in the U.K. — The New Cross Fire, which killed 13 Black youths; the Black People’s Day of Action, which saw over 20,000 join the first organized mass protest of Black British people; and the Brixton riots, a series of clashes between Black youths and the Metropolitan Police. “Uprising” will explore how these events are...
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

How the LuLaRoe Pyramid Scheme Became the Explosive Amazon Docuseries ‘LuLaRich’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason had only been working for a few months on “LuLaRich,” their docuseries about the clothing company LuLaRoe — which operates as a multi-level marketing company, a.k.a. a pyramid scheme — when they learned the company’s co-founders, DeAnne and Mark Stidham, were willing to sit down with them. The project, which Furst and Nason directed for Amazon Studios, had been the idea of Cori Shepherd Stern and Blye Pagon Faust of Story Force Entertainment. Stern, who’s from Florida, had for years seen her friends from high school hawking LuLaRoe clothing all over her Facebook feed. “There...
TV & VideosDen of Geek

The Best Streaming Service You Don’t Have

Platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, or HBO Max can be a good one-stop shop for your media needs, but if you’re a fan of East Asian media and are looking for a deeper library of content, then there are more focused platforms in which to consider investing your time and money. British drama fans have Acorn TV and BritBox for when they’re looking to dip below the basic offerings of a mainstream streamer (mainstreamer?), and fans of East Asian content have Rakuten Viki, a California-based company that specializes in original and licensed content from Japan, Korea, China, and Taiwan. If you’re a longtime watcher of K-dramas or C-dramas, then you probably already know and use Viki, but if you’re relatively new to the world of foreign-language entertainment, then let me illuminate you…
TV SeriesInverse

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings teases 1 iconic villain’s screen debut

Before Sauron, there was Morgoth. Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series will show fans of J.R.R. Tolkien many sights from Middle-earth that have never before been depicted on screen. Initially, it was announced that the series will take place prior to the events of Peter Jackson’s film trilogy; later, execs...
CelebritiesBillboard

Olivia Rodrigo Beats Lorde In U.K. Chart Race

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour (Geffen) rebounds to No. 1 in the U.K. for a fifth non-consecutive week at the summit. Sour enjoys a burst of life following its release on vinyl, relegating Lorde’s new album Solar Power (EMI) to a No. 2 start on the Official U.K. Albums Chart. According to...
TV SeriesLiterary Hub

Some plot suggestions for Amazon’s new Lord of the Rings expanded universe show.

As you may know, Amazon is spending somewhere around a billion American dollars to create a series set in the the Second Age of Tolkien’s Middle-earth. The Third Age is when The Hobbit and the Lord of the Rings trilogy take place, and the many stories Tolkien wrote about the First Age were published posthumously. The Second Age—again, the only one to which Amazon has the rights—is… a little light on the details. Apparently, it includes “genealogies, a few outlines of stories, and not much more.”
NFLIGN

What Is the Future of the Streaming Wars? - State of Streaming 3.0

There are more streaming networks than ever before, so if you have questions about the future of streaming, then you've come to the right place. All week long, IGN's State of Streaming 3.0 initiative is featuring reviews and in-depth analysis about current streaming providers like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, and more!
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix Removing Killer Mystery Show in September

Netflix is removing a popular mystery series from its catalog next week, and slasher fans are going to be disappointed. The British drama Ripper Street is leaving Netflix on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Fortunately, fans will still be able to find it on other apps if they don't have time to finish.

Comments / 0

Community Policy