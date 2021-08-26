Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Makeup

Shine like a star with ColourPop's Tinker Bell-themed beauty collection

By Zoe Moore
Posted by 
GMA
GMA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10fYjf_0bdmrmf000

Get ready to fly with ColourPop's latest makeup collection.

The beauty brand has once again teamed up with Disney, this time for a Tinker Bell-themed beauty collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tzQiS_0bdmrmf000
ColourPop - PHOTO: “Sprinkle a Little Magic” Palette from The Disney Tinker Bell and ColourPop Collection.

The Disney Tinker Bell and ColourPop collection features a new range of products sprinkled with pixie dust.

According to a press release, "The limited edition assortment showcases a range of products decordated in Tiker Bell’s signature green, with beautiful debossed gold writing and sparkling pixie dust embellishments."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D6ZP9_0bdmrmf000
ColourPop - PHOTO: BFF Creme Gel Pencils in “Fly With Me” and “Lost Girl.”

Items from the collection include an eyeshadow palette, Super Shock eyeshadows, lip stain and two gel eye pencils.

MORE: Billie Eilish unveils new shorter hair inspired by her mom.

Products are also named after popular Tinker Bell sayings, such as “Straight on ‘til morning" and "Clap if you believe."

MORE: New arrivals from Spanx that will help keep you comfy returning to the office.

The Disney Tinker Bell and ColourPop Collection is available now on Colourpop.com.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Comments / 0

GMA

GMA

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Like A Star#Pencils#Colourpop Photo#The Disney Tinker Bell#Colourpop Collection#Tiker Bell#Colourpop Cosmetics#Colourpop Com#Abc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
MakeupPosted by
People

Looks Like Ariana Grande's Beauty Brand R.E.M. Is Coming Soon

Billboards for R.E.M. Beauty, a nod to the singer's 2018 song, announced that the cosmetic line is on the way. Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Ariana Grande's beauty line may be coming sooner...
Designers & CollectionsComplex

Slick Rick Stars in urbancoolab’s “The Crown Collection”

Toronto-based design company urbancoolab has unveiled its latest project, “The Crown Collection,” a collaboration with one of hip-hop’s greatest storytellers, Slick Rick. Urbancoolab, an artificial intelligence fashion platform, worked closely with Rick’s personal team, led by his wife, Mandy Aragones, for months in the lead up to the big reveal....
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Princess-Themed Accessory Collections

Invisibobble's newest Disney line features hair accessories inspired by popular princesses. Following its Crayola launch this summer, the hair accessory specialist brand includes products from four beloved princess stories in its latest brand collaboration. Disney princess fans can dress up like Cinderella, Belle, Ariel, Elsa, and Anna using the new hair accessories.
MakeupHypebae

ColourPop Debuts Astrology-Themed Eyeshadow Palettes

ColourPop is back at it again with another astrology-inspired makeup collection. Following its 2018 “The Zodiac” range, the brand’s latest offerings are dedicated to all 12 zodiac signs. The shades are influenced by the four sign families such as Fire, Earth, Water and Air. Aries, Leo and Sagittarius (Fire) boast...
Dallas, TXdmagazine.com

Meet Daniela Bell, a Ballerina Who Launched Her Own Beauty Line

As a little girl, Daniela Bell danced everywhere she went. After years of lessons, the Mexican-born ballerina was able to turn her natural talent and passion into a lucrative dance career. Bell spent a decade performing and competing, and she even opened her own dance company in Mexico. Bell had...
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Zavvi Drops Explorer-Themed Pokémon Collection

Online-retailer Zavvi continues its long-standing partnership with the iconic Pokémon franchise, launching its latest limited-edition Pokémon Explorer collection. Inspired by the frenzy around the Pokémon GO game series, the collection taps into the outdoor aesthetics, combining earthy tones with utility-themed designs. Created with avid explorers in mind, the Pokémon Explorer collection comprises of a selection of T-shirts, hoodies, a military-style jacket as well as a range of accessories including caps, a bucket hat and backpacks — all featuring iconic characters from the series.
Skin CarePosted by
TanyaFosterBlog

SiO Beauty NEW Cryo Collection

Do you know what I really don’t like seeing in the mirror? Wrinkles! Anywhere on me. Whether it’s just above the knees, my elbows, back of hands, upper lip or under eye area, I don’t like seeing it. Good news! There’s a quick way to solve that problem at home with SiO Beauty! You might remember that I talked about SiO Beauty’s amazing, reusable silicone patches HERE. Their décolleté patches are a miracle worker because I am a side sleeper. Since then, SiO Beauty has launched their NEW Cryo Collection that offer immediate results. And they are giving my subscribers 10% off with code TANYA10. Let’s take a deeper look!
Makeuptemptalia.com

ColourPop Second Star Pressed Powder Shadow

ColourPop Second Star is a slightly warm-toned, medium peach with a matte finish. It is a limited edition eyeshadow that retails for $4.50 and contains 0.05 oz. Jump to a particular section if you know what information you're looking for!. Explore Temptalia. Sydney Grace x Temptalia. Our collaboration is now...
Skin CarePosted by
Vogue Magazine

Natureofthings X Brock Collection’s Debut Collaboration Raises the Bar for Beauty Sleep

There is little romance left in getting ready to go to sleep. Gone are the days when any well-appointed wardrobe included a nightgown with matching robe—and heeled slippers!—and committing to a full, nighttime facial routine was factored into a reasonable lights-out schedule. Those of us who don’t fall asleep on the couch after a long day of endless Zooms and triggering headlines are lucky if we have the stamina to wash off our makeup before collapsing into bed, only to lay awake, still thinking about said headlines. But leave it to Brock Collection’s Laura Vassar to bring the glamour back to bedtime.
TV & VideosTODAY.com

How to make showstopping desserts like the stars of Netflix's 'Bake Squad'

Two stars of Netflix's "Bake Squad," Ashley Holt (a former TODAY food stylist!) and Christina Tosi (the chef-owner of Milk Bar), know a thing or two about baking. So today, they're joining us to bestow their sugary, sage wisdom upon us — by making two showstopping desserts: a vanilla checkerboard cake (with a mesmerizing mirror glaze) and a truffle croquembouche to steal the show at any party.
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Supreme Debuts New York Yankees-Themed Fall Collection

In preparation for the colder months ahead, Supreme has unveiled its latest fall range in collaboration with the New York Yankees. The line is comprised of outerwear silhouettes such as GORE-TEX 700-Fill Down Jackets, Track Jackets, Denim Trucker Jackets and Hooded Sweatshirts available in neutral colorways, as well as vibrant hues for the hoodies. Elsewhere, you can add the S/S Tops to your fit along with either the Track Pants, Sweatpants or Jeans. Round off your look with the New Era Fitted Hat or New Era Beanie. For the skaters out there, the duo has also added a co-branded skateboard to their collection.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

The Discontinued Beauty Device Kristen Bell Is Still Mourning The Loss Of

Kristen Bell gets very attached to her beauty products. Just hearing her wax poetic about the serums and creams that make up her daily routine (Instytutum Melting Cleanser, IS Clinical Active Serum, and Skinceuticals Phyto Corrective Gel to name a few) is like listening to someone gush about their best friend or significant other. And don’t even get her started on last year’s discontinuing of the Clarisonic brush. Yes, the pain of that loss is still fresh for the Frozen star. “RIP. I can’t even describe how I felt when they went out of business,” says the actor in a virtual sit-down with TZR. Perhaps it’s her experience with “pretty sensitive” skin that causes her to latch on to a product that works for her complexion. Or maybe she just really likes facial brushes.
TV & Videosnewspressnow.com

Area girls to bake-off on Disney Channel in September

Two 12-year-old girls with Atchison ties will soon be under the spotlight for all to tune in and watch on the nationally broadcast Disney Channel. Celine Healy and Amora Regan are longtime friends and will be teammates on the Disney Magic Bake Off. The show will air at 7 p.m. on the Friday, Sept. 10 episode. New episodes air every Friday evening in that particular time slot on the Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.

Comments / 0

Community Policy