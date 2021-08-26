Shine like a star with ColourPop's Tinker Bell-themed beauty collection
Get ready to fly with ColourPop's latest makeup collection.
The beauty brand has once again teamed up with Disney, this time for a Tinker Bell-themed beauty collection.
The Disney Tinker Bell and ColourPop collection features a new range of products sprinkled with pixie dust.
According to a press release, "The limited edition assortment showcases a range of products decordated in Tiker Bell’s signature green, with beautiful debossed gold writing and sparkling pixie dust embellishments."
Items from the collection include an eyeshadow palette, Super Shock eyeshadows, lip stain and two gel eye pencils.
Products are also named after popular Tinker Bell sayings, such as "Straight on 'til morning" and "Clap if you believe."
The Disney Tinker Bell and ColourPop Collection is available now on Colourpop.com.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News.
