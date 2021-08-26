Cancel
Culture shock: how loss of animals’ shared knowledge threatens their survival

At the peak of the whaling industry, in the late 1800s, North Atlantic right whales were slaughtered in their thousands. With each carcass hauled on to the deck, whalers were taking more than just bones and flesh out of the ocean. The slaughtered whales had unique memories of feeding grounds, hunting techniques and communication styles; knowledge acquired over centuries, passed down through the generations, and shared between peers. The critically endangered whale clings on, but much of the species’ cultural knowledge is now extinct.

focusingonwildlife.com

Focusing on Wildlife is a non-profit organization with more than 10,000 members worldwide. By promoting wildlife conservation and habitat preservation, we celebrate the biodiversity of Planet Earth and condemn wildlife crime.

