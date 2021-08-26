HHS Expands Advisory Group to Find Inventive Approaches to Counter Rising Tick-Borne Illnesses

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The MetalSucks Podcast", SEPULTURA frontman Derrick Green was asked how he feels about the increasing number of venues and concert promoters who are requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a current negative test to attend shows. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think it's really important that each person takes responsibility of being as safe as possible. So if you're going to a show, then it shouldn't be a problem to take a test. And if you have a card, then just show your card. I think in these times, it's different from any other times, so you have to take precautions because you don't wanna get other people sick. And you have to be selfless. A lot of times people are just thinking of themselves — unfortunately, only themselves — and they feel that they need to go out and do what they need to do regardless of the consequences that may cause other people. And that's a horrible attitude, I've gotta say. It's really frustrating dealing with people that have this type of 'me, me, me, me' attitude, and it's really slowed a lot of things down. So I think if people are able to just take precaution, have some restraint and just be safe, including the bands, then we can get through this a little bit faster and we can get back to enjoying some type of normalcy in our lives. I don't even know if 'normalcy' is a word [laughs] — or normality in our lives."