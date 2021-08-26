Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

HHS Expands Advisory Group to Find Inventive Approaches to Counter Rising Tick-Borne Illnesses

wnctimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Department of Health & Human Services -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE August 26, 2021. This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. HHS Expands Advisory Group to Find Inventive Approaches to Counter Rising Tick-Borne Illnesses. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services...

www.wnctimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hhs#Javascript#The Working Group#Congress#The Livlyme Foundation#Ticktracker Lrb#Englewood#Md Lrb#Msph#Co Founder#Tickwarriors#Mbbs#Dch#Department Of Pediatrics#Zucker School Of Medicine#State Entomologist#Cdc#Mpas#Innovation Center#Centers For Medicare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Mecosta County, MIbigrapidsnews.com

Health department reports 436% increase in COVID-19 cases

MECOSTA COUNTY — Over the past two months, District Health Department No. 10 has experienced a 436% increase in COVID-19 cases, and as of Aug. 24, an average percent positivity rate of 11.2%. All counties across its 10-county jurisdiction are now identified as meeting the definition of substantial or high...
Public HealthWINKNEWS.com

CDC warns against using anti-parasite drug to treat or prevent COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new health advisory Thursday reiterating that ivermectin does not treat or prevent COVID-19. The drug, which is commonly used to treat parasites in humans and animals, is selling out at veterinary stores and has become a common prescription request across the U.S.
Public HealthSioux City Journal

More health care companies requiring COVID-19 vaccination

DES MOINES -- As Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has earned full approval from the federal regulators, more health care companies and organizations are requiring their employees to get the shot. The connection is not necessarily direct: Companies that said they are requiring their workers to get vaccinated did not say the...
Public HealthBLABBERMOUTH.NET

SEPULTURA's DERRICK GREEN Says Showing Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative Test To Attend Concerts 'Shouldn't Be A Problem'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The MetalSucks Podcast", SEPULTURA frontman Derrick Green was asked how he feels about the increasing number of venues and concert promoters who are requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a current negative test to attend shows. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think it's really important that each person takes responsibility of being as safe as possible. So if you're going to a show, then it shouldn't be a problem to take a test. And if you have a card, then just show your card. I think in these times, it's different from any other times, so you have to take precautions because you don't wanna get other people sick. And you have to be selfless. A lot of times people are just thinking of themselves — unfortunately, only themselves — and they feel that they need to go out and do what they need to do regardless of the consequences that may cause other people. And that's a horrible attitude, I've gotta say. It's really frustrating dealing with people that have this type of 'me, me, me, me' attitude, and it's really slowed a lot of things down. So I think if people are able to just take precaution, have some restraint and just be safe, including the bands, then we can get through this a little bit faster and we can get back to enjoying some type of normalcy in our lives. I don't even know if 'normalcy' is a word [laughs] — or normality in our lives."
Public HealthNBC New York

CDC Director Says We Might Not Need Annual Covid Boosters After Third Shot

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Thursday that Americans may not need yearly Covid-19 booster shots. Walensky suggested a third shot may sufficiently strengthen the long-term protection of Pfizer's or Moderna's vaccines. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Thursday that Americans may not need yearly Covid-19 booster shots, suggesting that...
Healthpharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Ticovac Vaccine For Tick-Borne Encephalitis

Ticovac is the only FDA-approved vaccine against the TBE virus for individuals visiting or living in TBE endemic areas. Officials with the FDA have approved Pfizer’s tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) vaccine (Ticovac) for active immunization to prevent TBE in individuals 1 year of age and older, according to a press release from Pfizer. Ticovac is the only FDA-approved vaccine against the TBE virus for individuals visiting or living in TBE endemic areas.
Kidswnctimes.com

TeenVaxFacts.com Launches to Inform NC Teens on COVID-19 Vaccines

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has launched TeenVaxFacts.com – a website dedicated to providing teens with the information, tools and resources they need to educate themselves, their friends and their family members about the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines. With access to materials such as a COVID-19...
Educationmauinow.com

UH: COVID-19 School Testing, Education Program Expands to 8 Locations

A University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa-led public-impact project to improve safety in schools through COVID-19 testing and teacher education has reportedly expanded to some of the hardest-hit areas in the state, thanks to a recent $3 million award from the National Institutes of Health. After a successful spring pilot COVID-19...
Public Healthwashingtoninformer.com

Researcher Distorts Facts on COVID-19 Vaccine Approval, Liability

The Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration, though an emergency use authorization also remains in place. Dr. Robert Malone misleadingly said Americans are being offered the shot only under the latter and that it carried different liability ramifications. The liability protections, afforded under a public health law, are the same for the two.
Washington StateSeattle Times

Washington state health care system faces ‘enormous stress’ as COVID hospitalizations continue to rise

The coronavirus pandemic continues to hammer Washington communities, filling hospitals at an “alarming” rate and straining health care workers particularly concerned about pregnant and unvaccinated patients, state health officials said Monday. At the Washington State Hospital Association’s briefing a little over a week ago, officials said they had seen more...
Charlevoix, MIPetoskey News-Review

Health department issues order requiring masks in schools

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan has issued a public health order requiring universal masking in grades K-12 for all school districts within the department’s four county jurisdiction of Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet and Otsego counties. The order requires all persons, regardless of vaccination status – students, staff and visitors –...

Comments / 0

Community Policy