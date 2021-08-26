Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Dead & Company Honors Charlie Watts With “The Last Time” Debut At Darien Lake [Videos]

By Andrew O'Brien
liveforlivemusic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDead & Company tour continued on Wednesday night with a performance at Darien Lake Amphitheater in Darien Center, NY. After settling in with an abstract intro jam the band launched into a show-opening “Viola Lee Blues”. Rather than continuing into the song’s third and final verse, John Mayer—who notably wore silver, over-ear headphone monitors throughout the show—took an extended blues solo and steered the band into “Cold Rain and Snow”, indicating to excited fans that this was destined to be one of “those” shows.

liveforlivemusic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Kreutzmann
Person
John Mayer
Person
Mickey Hart
Person
Charlie Watts
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Jerry Garcia
Person
Bob Weir
Person
Charlie Strong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Darien#The Rolling Stones#Dead Company#Hershey Pa#Cold Rain Snow#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Country
China
Related
MusicPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Rolling Stones release video tribute to honor late drummer Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones paid tribute to their late drummer, Charlie Watts, with a two-minute video that showcased his ability and versatility behind the drum kit. The video, shared on the band’s Twitter and Instagram accounts, is a montage of photographs and videos of Watts playing, Variety reported. Watts, who joined the band in January 1963, died Tuesday at the age of 80.
Posted by
92.9 Jack FM

Win Tickets to See Dead & Co. at Darien Lake

Dead & Company is coming to Darien Lake Amphitheater on Wednesday, August 25th!. See Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann of the Grateful Dead, along with John Mayer, Jeff Chimenti, Oteil Burbridge formerly of the Allman Brothers jam out on the same stage!. Dead & Company have played all over...
Musicliveforlivemusic.com

Dead & Company Returns To The Stage For 2021 Tour Opener In Raleigh [Videos]

Back on January 19th, 2020, Dead & Company walked offstage at the third and final night of the band’s annual Playing In The Sand sojourn to Mexico and sent a happy crowd home the next day. The Grateful Dead spinoff band featuring guitarist/vocalist Bobby Weir, drummers Mickey Hart and Bill...
liveforlivemusic.com

Dead & Company Defies Evening Rain With Powerful “Morning Dew” In Philadelphia [Photos/Videos]

Perhaps Dead & Company should try playing in bad weather more often. The Grateful Dead spinoff band consisting of 3 alumni (drummers Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann and guitarist/vocalist Bob Weir) and 3 younger bucks (guitarist/vocalist John Mayer, keyboardist/vocalist Jeff Chimenti and bassist/vocalist Oteil Burbridge) were forced to make a pre-show announcement that Saturday night’s show at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia would have no intermission due to severe incoming storms and instead consist of one solitary set.
siriusxm.com

SiriusXM honors the life & legacy of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, dead at 80

Charlie Watts, drummer for the Rolling Stones, has died at age 80. Bernard Doherty, Watts’ publicist, confirmed that Watts “passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.” SiriusXM and VOLUME (Ch. 106) will be honoring Watts throughout the day with music and special call-in guests.
Posted by
92.9 Jack FM

Revisiting Charlie Watts’ Last Rolling Stones Show

Fan footage of the Rolling Stones' last concert with drummer Charlie Watts has begun to recirculate following the news of Watts' death at the age of 80. Watts last took to his throne on Aug. 30, 2019, for a rousing, two-hour show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., as part of the Stones' No Filter Tour. The trek, which began in 2017, was scheduled to conclude in 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
liveforlivemusic.com

Dead & Company Lets The “Good Times” Roll At 2021 Return To Citi Field [Photos/Videos]

Dead & Company returned to New York’s Citi Field on Friday for the third show on the band’s highly anticipated 2021 tour. The New York Mets‘ digs on Seaver Way have provided a welcome home for Dead & Company every summer since the band’s inception, and the continuation of the tradition in 2021 marked a milestone moment for many in attendance. It truly had been a long, strange trip since the Grateful Dead offshoot’s last trip to Citi Field, when John Mayer availed himself of Jerry Garcia‘s “Wolf” guitar for the entirety of the performance.
liveforlivemusic.com

Dead & Company Recreates Grateful Dead Woodstock Setlist In Bethel [Video]

Dead & Company honored the rich history of the Grateful Dead on Monday night in Bethel, NY with a tribute to the band’s performance at Woodstock, which occurred in the town some 52 years and a week ago. During the Dead offshoot’s second set at Bethel Woods Center For The Performing Arts, the band recreated the original group’s headlining set from the iconic 1969 music festival.
Musicliveforlivemusic.com

Dead & Company Makes Sweet Debut At Hersheypark Stadium [Videos]

On Saturday, Dead & Company, the Grateful Dead spinoff band featuring guitarist/vocalist John Mayer, bassist/vocalist Oteil Burbridge, and keyboardist/vocalist Jeff Chimenti alongside Dead alumni guitarist/vocalist Bob Weir and drummers Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart, played the first night of Grateful Dead music at Hersheypark Stadium since a rain-soaked night on June 28, 1985, when the Dead delivered a definitive version of “The Music Never Stopped”.
Musicliveforlivemusic.com

Phish Honors Charlie Watts With “Torn And Frayed” Opener At The Gorge [Photos/Videos]

Kicking off the second leg of their summer tour, last night Phish performed the first of three shows at The Gorge. It marked the 20th time Phish has performed at the famed George, WA venue. There are few places more special to see this band, and they took the stage looking fresh and like they had washed off any lingering residue from Atlantic City.
MusicantiMUSIC

Classic Grateful Dead Concert Video Series Launched

Big news for Grateful Dead fans, The Coda Collection last week launched a special series of professionally filmed live performances from the legendary group. We were sent the following details:. The three initial concert films provide unique insight into the singular on-stage chemistry and interactions of the band in the...
Musicguitar.com

John Mayer’s Dead & Company live rig revealed

John Mayer‘s latest live pedalboard, guitars and backline have been spotted and documented by Super Eagle-eyed fans attending dates on the 2021 Dead & Company US tour. As you might expect, the Sob Rock star, currently on the road with former members of the Grateful Dead for a string of fall dates, is leaning heavily on his PRS Super Eagle and Silver Sky guitars. And, despite using a Fractal Audio Axe-Fx on his latest album, Mayer’s amp of choice for live work is still a Dumble.
liveforlivemusic.com

Go Everywhere, Feel Everything: Goose Hosts Fred The Festival At LOCKN’ Farm [Photos/Videos]

LOCKN’ looked a little different this year, the state of the world being what it is, and when it was all said and done, Peter Shapiro opened the doors of LOCKN’ Farm to three scaled-down mini fests held in consecutive weekends while Goose fulfilled a long-held dream by hosting their first-ever festival on the hallowed grounds of Infinity Farm in Arrington, VA. With an estimated 2,000 people in attendance (compared with upwards of 30,000 in years past), Fred the Festival was one of the easiest festivals in memory as fans were treated to a VIP experience due to the size and intimacy of the event.

Comments / 0

Community Policy