Dead & Company Honors Charlie Watts With “The Last Time” Debut At Darien Lake [Videos]
Dead & Company tour continued on Wednesday night with a performance at Darien Lake Amphitheater in Darien Center, NY. After settling in with an abstract intro jam the band launched into a show-opening “Viola Lee Blues”. Rather than continuing into the song’s third and final verse, John Mayer—who notably wore silver, over-ear headphone monitors throughout the show—took an extended blues solo and steered the band into “Cold Rain and Snow”, indicating to excited fans that this was destined to be one of “those” shows.liveforlivemusic.com
Comments / 0