Dead & Company Honors Charlie Watts With “The Last Time” Debut At Darien Lake [Videos]

Dead & Company returned to New York’s Citi Field on Friday for the third show on the band’s highly anticipated 2021 tour. The New York Mets‘ digs on Seaver Way have provided a welcome home for Dead & Company every summer since the band’s inception, and the continuation of the tradition in 2021 marked a milestone moment for many in attendance. It truly had been a long, strange trip since the Grateful Dead offshoot’s last trip to Citi Field, when John Mayer availed himself of Jerry Garcia‘s “Wolf” guitar for the entirety of the performance.