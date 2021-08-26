Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

How Are Queen Elizabeth's Royal Jewels Really Cleaned?

By Desirée O
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When it comes to being a stylish royal, you have to consider things like opting for appropriate clothing for each occasion (which might not be as easy as it sounds if you take a look at some of Megan Markle's supposedly scandalous ensembles), choosing hairstyles that are trendy yet classic, and picking the perfect accessories for each outfit. However, royals get much more than just a nice pair of earrings and perhaps a necklace. Instead, they sometimes get to wear some of the most stunning (and expensive) jewelry in the world. That's why you might have wondered how Queen Elizabeth II keeps the royal family's various crowns and tiaras in tip-top shape. Well, an insider has opened up about touching up the monarch's jewelry.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Angela Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewels#Queen Mary#Jeweler#British Royal Family#Wardrobe#The Opening Of Parliament
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Worldohmymag.co.uk

Prince Charles unveils portrait of seven-year-old Queen Elizabeth II

On Monday, Prince Charles published an image of a magnificent portrait done of Queen Elizabeth when she was only seven years old. The oil painting is hanging in the Morning Room of the Prince’s official residence—Clarence House—and dates back to 1933. The Prince of Wales announced on Twitter that he...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Kate Middleton And Prince William Are Facing A Difficult Time

The last two years have been eventful for the royal family, from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit in early 2020 to the arrival of new babies in the royal family during the summer of 2021. Some moments highlighted a rift in the royal family, such as the bombshell interview between Harry, Meghan, and Oprah Winfrey. Then, other moments just showed how close the royal family members were with each other.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla move home to reunite with Queen

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla have been pictured arriving at their Scottish residence, Birkhall, as they are set to visit the Queen at Balmoral this summer. In pictures published by MailOnline, the couple were seen arriving by car at their home, which is located on the Queen's estate in Aberdeenshire.
Worldpurewow.com

Queen Elizabeth Shares Series of Photos for Cousin Prince Richard’s 77th Birthday

Queen Elizabeth is celebrating the birthday of a very special family member: her cousin, Prince Richard. On Thursday, the official Twitter account of the British Royal Family posted a handful of photos of the Duke of Gloucester in honor of his 77th birthday. “Wishing His Royal Highness The Duke of Gloucester a happy birthday today,” the caption read.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

UK's Queen Elizabeth will attend climate conference -palace

LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth will attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) which is due to be hosted in Glasgow in November, organisers said on Friday. World leaders are due to meet at the summit to try to flesh out commitments made in Paris in...
RecipesHello Magazine

The Queen's daily diet revealed by former royal chefs

Have you ever wondered the secrets behind 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth's longevity? The British Monarch has not only aged incredibly well, but she appears to be the epitome of health – something she must owe partly to her healthy, balanced daily diet. If you're wondering whether Her Majesty indulges in the...
Celebritiespurewow.com

Here's a Complete Breakdown of Queen Elizabeth's Last Name (Because There's a Long History Behind It)

Queen Elizabeth. Liz. Her Majesty. British monarch. Lilibet.: The queen has more names than P.Diddy (or is it Sean Combs now?) but we recently realized that we didn’t know the 95-year-old’s full name. Or even just her last name, for that matter. So, we did some digging and it turns out that there’s way more that goes into her official moniker—Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor—than we thought.
JobsPosted by
People

Indisputable Proof That Queen Elizabeth Is the Master of Small Talk

There's never an awkward moment when Queen Elizabeth is leading the conversation!. Throughout her nearly 70 years on the throne, the 95-year-old monarch has mastered the art of small talk. After all, her interactions range from schoolchildren to everyday workers to fellow heads of state — and she always makes sure to keep things polite and comfortable.

Comments / 0

Community Policy