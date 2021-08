As the return to school approaches, Minnesota schools are divided on whether to require students and teachers to wear masks. Mask policies have been among the most contentious issues that school district leaders have faced this summer. Redwood Valley High School current policy will be following all requirements from the Minnesota Department of Education and Minnesota Department of Health. In the high school, masks will be optional for students and staff in the building. However, masks must be worn on the buses, according to state and federal mandates. This could change throughout the year due to the pandemic. But amid all the disagreement, health experts, school leaders and families agree that it’s important to prioritize getting kids into classes for in-person learning.