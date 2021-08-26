Cancel
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County Struggles to Fully Enforce Mask Mandates at Restaurants

By Mona Holmes
Eater
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre local restaurants ignoring LA County’s public health order to remain masked indoors, or is the health department lacking in its enforcement? NBC-4 says in a new report that both may be happening, citing restaurants across the county with unmasked indoor diners and unmasked staffers alike. At Novo Cafe in Westlake Village, owner Massimo Forti told the news outlet that wearing a mask was a “sign of submission.”

la.eater.com

Comments / 2

TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department announced Monday that it’s investigating five Republican-led states that have banned mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights sent letters to education chiefs in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.

