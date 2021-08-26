LA County Struggles to Fully Enforce Mask Mandates at Restaurants
Are local restaurants ignoring LA County’s public health order to remain masked indoors, or is the health department lacking in its enforcement? NBC-4 says in a new report that both may be happening, citing restaurants across the county with unmasked indoor diners and unmasked staffers alike. At Novo Cafe in Westlake Village, owner Massimo Forti told the news outlet that wearing a mask was a “sign of submission.”la.eater.com
