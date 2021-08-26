I Love These Portraits So Much I Bought Two of Them for My Gallery Wall
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In observance of National Dog Day, it’s only right that I put you onto my favorite pieces of art that I own: my dog portraits from West & Willow. As a proud pet parent and an even prouder dog mom, I love finding ways to incorporate my little guys into my decor in a stylish way. I was working with a big empty living room wall that I decided to fill with a gallery of art, but I didn’t want to limit myself to generic, store-bought framed pieces. It took a while to find things that were good-looking and meaningful enough to hang in such a high-traffic area. Little did I know, part of the answer here was right under my nose — and laying in my lap.www.apartmenttherapy.com
Comments / 0