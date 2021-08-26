I Love These Portraits So Much I Bought Two of Them for My Gallery Wall

Driving to work the other day, I almost hit a rabbit trying to scurry across the street. I stopped the car, of course, and hurried the creature along in my mind, urging its tiny feet to hop, hop, hop. It was so adorable with gray and white fluffy fur, little eyes looking up at me in fear. Another car approached in the other direction and for a moment fear struck my heart, visualizing the cottontail leaving the safety of my auto only to be struck by one coming the other way. All was well, however, as the other car also stopped, obviously as mesmerized as I was. Well, maybe not … the other driver laid on his horn so loudly I jumped in my seat, and the rabbit crossed the street with one big jump.