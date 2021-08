Batista’s final run in WWE before his retirement was against Triple H that culminated at Wrestlemania 35 a couple of years ago. One of the most popular lines during that feud saw Batista telling Triple H to give him what he wanted over and over again. Batista was also supposed to be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame this year but due to timing issues and scheduling conflicts, it did not end up happening. WWE also paid huge money for the return of Batista.