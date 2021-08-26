2021 Experts Fantasy Mock Draft: Strategy tips, advice for 12-team standard leagues

The Cowboys’ preseason has- mercifully- come to an end. They had no wins, but they suffered no massive season-plan-altering injuries, either. Perhaps that’s the best that can be said for the 2021 exhibition schedule. Preseason game No. 4 versus Jacksonville was little more than a showcase for relatively-unknown bubble players (at least that’s the way Dallas treated it). So for those who had better things to do with their Sunday afternoon than watch the Cowboys’ 2s and 3s get a beatdown from last year’s worst team in the league, a quick recap kicks things off.