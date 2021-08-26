Where is Brittany? Family desperate for answers after daughter disappeared a year ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been one year since Brittany Palmer disappeared without a trace in Jacksonville’s New Town area.

Palmer was last seen near the intersection of Barber and Baldwin streets, and after a year of no answers, her family is now offering a $5,000 reward to help bring her home.

Vontria Mobley told Action News Jax not a day goes by where her family doesn’t think about her fun, energetic, and outgoing daughter.

“She’ll walk into a room, and she’ll make you laugh. That’s Brittany, you know,” Mobley said.

Palmer was reported missing by her family on August 25, 2020.

Mobley remembered something didn’t sit right with her when she tried to call her daughter and never got an answer.

“Brittany is going to make a way to still call me. I don’t care if it’s a stranger, she’s going to ask, ‘can I used your phone? I’m calling my mom,’” Mobley said. “I don’t understand not one call since that day.”

Now her family just wants to know what happened.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has been investigating, but so far there’s been no major leads.

Her mother said she was also known to hang out near the bus stop by the RaceWay gas station on Golfair Boulevard.

She and her twin sister would have turned 24 together this past June.

Palmer was in a car crash a few years ago, which left her with a brain injury and limp. Her family said she uses a cane or walker to get by.

Mobley said she won’t let her daughter’s case fade away, and if you have any information to come forward.

“I’m not going to let her be unknown. Please just talk to me. It’s been long enough,” Mobley said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or you can reach out directly to the family at 904-803-0557.

