Kansas State

Kansas hospitals seek traveling nurses amid COVID surge

 4 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas hospitals are clamoring for traveling nurses as the number of COVID-19 patients rises to levels last seen in January. The state had 407 open travel nurse positions as of Monday, according to data from Aya Healthcare, a leading travel nursing agency. Employers are willing to pay big dollars, with advertised positions in Kansas and Missouri topping $5,600 a week, The Kansas City Star reports.

