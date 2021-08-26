Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Exclusive-Lawyers behind Ackman's retreat target dozens more SPACs

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RmOIq_0bdmp6wH00

(Reuters) - The lawyers whose action prompted billionaire investor William Ackman to make changes to his special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) are preparing to target dozens more such vehicles, according to people familiar with the matter.

The group, which includes former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissioner Robert Jackson, filed lawsuits last week against three blank-check acquisition firms: GO Acquisition Corp, E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp and Ackman’s Pershing Square Tontine Holdings.

The lawsuits accuse the SPACs of operating illegally by not registering as investment companies. Ackman last week said the lawsuit against his SPAC was without merit, but acknowledged that the legal uncertainty hanging over it would make it tougher to find a merger partner.

GO Acquisition declined to comment, while E.Merge Technology Acquisition did not respond to requests for comment.

The group of lawyers, which includes law firms Susman Godfrey LLP and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP, one of the most prolific U.S. shareholder class action firms, may file as many as 50 lawsuits against SPACs in the coming months, two of the sources said.

Jackson and representatives for the law firms either declined to comment or did not respond to questions for comment.

While none of the group’s lawsuits have had their day in court, they point to a rapidly escalating legal campaign against SPACs. These shell vehicles raise money in an initial public offering to pursue a merger with a private company. There are currently 438 SPACs, which, like those that were sued, have yet to clinch a merger, according to data from SPAC Research.

SPACs became one of Wall Street’s hottest investment trends last year as many retail investors stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic placed speculative bets on them. They lost some of their appeal after many went on to report weak financial performance and a regulatory crackdown ensued over their disclosures.

‘FREQUENT FILER’

The three lawsuits were all filed on behalf of George Assad, a shareholder in the SPACs. He has been named as plaintiff in at least 33 other shareholder lawsuits since 2010 against a range of companies, from oil and gas explorer Noble Energy to consumer credit bureau Equifax Inc, a search of legal databases shows.

Financial Industry Regulatory Authority records list Assad as an employee of broker-dealer Revere Securities LLC, and public records show he lives in Methuen, Massachusetts, a city north of Boston.

Assad, 76, referred all questions to his lawyer, who did not return calls and emails for comment. Revere Securities also did not return calls seeking comment.

None of the lawyers in the SPAC lawsuits responded to questions about their affiliation with Assad.

Two lawyers who have not been involved with Assad’s cases said it was common for law firms and their financial backers to enlist nominal shareholders - often referred to in legal circles as “frequent filers” - when they target companies.

Thompson Hine LLP litigation lawyer Riccardo DeBari said courts typically focus on the validity of the claims rather than the people who file them.

The second lawyer, Foley & Lardner LLP corporate partner Louis Lehot, said there is nothing wrong with frequent filers but that it would be ethically problematic for the lawyers involved if Assad was a “straw man” for the shareholder lawsuits without having been substantially harmed himself by the companies involved.

“Our court system relies on actual plaintiffs bringing actual claims that they actually suffered, and having those claims adjudicated,” Lehot said.

INVESTMENT COMPANY ACT

SPACs have traditionally relied on being exempt from registering as investment companies under the Investment Company Act of 1940 so they can make investments and sell stock without restrictions before merging with a company. They typically park the money they have raised from an IPO in U.S. government bonds and money market funds until they find a merger target.

The lawsuits claim that such investments fall outside a SPAC’s primary mission of merging with a company and constitute breaches of the Investment Company Act. They argue that the SPAC sponsors have turned these vehicles into extensions of their hedge funds.

Many Wall Street law firms that work on SPACs say the lawsuits are unlikely to succeed. In a memo to clients sent this week, White & Case LLP said the lawsuits “contain no novel arguments or revelations” and that their thesis “was rejected long ago by the SEC.”

Douglas Ellenoff, a corporate and securities partner at law firm Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP, said the lawsuits may be successful in putting off some companies from proceeding with SPAC mergers while the litigation is ongoing.

“It has a very chilling effect on all responsible capital markets, participants who are trying their best to do things in compliance with the securities laws,” Ellenoff said.

Ackman said last week he planned to give his SPAC shareholders warrants in a “better structured vehicle,” which he dubbed a special purpose acquisition rights company. The SPARC warrants would give Tontine shareholders the right to invest in a merger with a private company once the target has been announced - unlike a SPAC, in which investors tie up their money while the sponsor searches for a suitable target.

Jackson served as SEC commissioner between 2018 and 2020, and then returned to New York to teach at New York University School of Law. Among his partners on the lawsuits is Yale Law professor John Morley, who has spent years researching investor protections.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

172K+
Followers
199K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Ipo#Government Bonds#Go Acquisition Corp#Spacs#Spac Research#Equifax Inc#Securities Llc#Thompson Hine Llp#Foley Lardner Llp#White Case Llp#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
LawInsurance Journal

Law Firms Battle Lawsuits Calling for SPAC Regulation

The legal tussle around special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) intensified on Friday as a group of U.S. law firms hit out against lawsuits last week that called for blank-check firms to be regulated as investment companies. SPACs are acquisition vehicles that use IPO capital to take a private company public,...
NFLbloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Dozens of Law Firms Slam Suit Targeting SPACs

In today’s column, a virtual recruiting surge during the pandemic helped major law schools recruit their most diverse classes ever this year; Reed Smith is cutting sixty-six legal secretary jobs in the U.S. and U.K.; law firms waste time and money on non-billable tasks better handled by legal tech tools, a report says.
LawNew York Post

Lawyers fight back following attack on SPACs

The nation’s top law firms are clapping back against an explosive lawsuit filed last week that argues so-called special-purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, should be regulated as investment vehicles. In a letter released Friday, 49 of the most prestigious law firms in the US came to the defense of blank...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

The Genius Behind Palantir's SPAC Investments

In this video, I will talk about Palantir's (NYSE:PLTR) SPAC investments and how the company is actually buying future revenue as well as building an indestructible flywheel. I will also quickly touch on the recent news of an FBI glitch that made the stock drop 4%. You can find the video below.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EXCLUSIVE Softbank-backed Getaround in SPAC merger talks -sources

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Getaround, a car-sharing startup backed by SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T), is in talks to go public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Altitude Acquisition Corp (ALTU.O), people familiar with the matter said. The company has confidentially sought investors to participate in the deal...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Ackman says recent lawsuit could have a "chilling effect" on SPAC industry

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor William Ackman on Thursday announced changes to the structure of his blank check firm and said that a lawsuit filed earlier this week against him could have a “chilling effect” on the hugely popular SPAC industry by making it tougher to find a suitable company to merge with. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Additional reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Ackman seeks SPAC relaunch to fix lawsuit's 'harm'

(Reuters) -Billionaire investor William Ackman said on Thursday he would pursue changes to his blank-check acquisition company Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd to address “the overhang” of a lawsuit filed against it this week. The lawsuit, filed by former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commissioner Robert Jackson and others on behalf...
Businessirmagazine.com

The week in investor relations: BHP to delist from London, Ackman’s SPAC gets sued and family feud wipes $2 bn from pork producer

– The UK’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index is set to lose one of its biggest companies after miner BHP said it would unify its dual-corporate structure and shift its primary stock market listing to Australia, reported the Financial Times (paywall). The move was announced as BHP unveiled a deal to exit oil and gas by selling its petroleum business to Australia’s Woodside Petroleum in exchange for shares that will be distributed to investors. The company also declared a record final dividend of $10.1bn as profits soared on surging commodity prices and strong demand from China.
Businessinstitutionalinvestor.com

Bill Ackman Wants to Dissolve His Beleaguered $4 Billion SPAC

Since 2003, only 90 SPACs, or special purpose acquisition corporations, have been liquidated, but soon there may be one more: Bill Ackman’s $4 billion Pershing Square Tontine Holdings. Ackman told shareholders Thursday night that he plans to dissolve Tontine, the largest SPAC ever launched, give investors their money back, and...
Businesstalesbuzz.com

Bill Ackman calls it quits on his giant SPAC days after shareholder lawsuit

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman said he’s throwing in the towel on his giant blank-check company — just days after he was slapped with a shareholder lawsuit that claims it was set up illegally. In a Thursday letter to shareholders of his $4 billion special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC called Pershing...
BusinessWashington Post

Bill Ackman Doesn’t Want Your $4 Billion SPAC Money Anymore

Well that escalated quickly. Just days after being sued by a disgruntled shareholder who alleged that Bill Ackman’s special purpose acquisition company, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd., is an illegal investment company, the billionaire hedge fund manager is asking for a do-over. On Thursday he wrote to long-suffering SPAC shareholders...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Bill Ackman’s SPAC is a treat that is going moldy

NEW YORK, Aug 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Bill Ackman’s blank-check firm risks spending too long on the shelf. The hedge fund manager’s special-purpose acquisition vehicle Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (PSTH.N) is being sued by a shareholder over its now-abandoned plan to buy a stake in Universal Music Group. Regulatory ambiguity is to blame.
BusinessLaw.com

Suit Against Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Could Change the Game for SPAC Industry

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, the special purpose acquisition company run by billionaire hedge-fund manager Bill Ackman, was hit with a shareholder lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit, which seeks declaratory judgment that the SPAC is an investment company as defined by the Investment Company Act of 1940, is backed by Susman Godfrey and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossman as well as former SEC commissioner Robert Jackson and Yale law professor John Morley. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-06907, Assad v. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. et al.
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Bill Ackman SPAC Sued, Plaintiffs Say Directors Were Promised ‘Staggering Compensation'

Bill Ackman’s SPAC was hit with a lawsuit that alleged the blank-check company promised “staggering compensation” to directors.. Pershing's spokesperson denied the allegations, saying the lawsuit is "totally without merit." Bill Ackman's troubled SPAC was hit with a lawsuit Tuesday alleging the blank-check company promised "staggering compensation" to directors and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy