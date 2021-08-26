Cancel
College Sports

Gamecocks early fan of 2024 combo guard

By John Whittle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClass of 2024 guard Elijah Crawford is a new name on the recruiting scene but he’s one that the South Carolina coaching staff is developing an early relationship with.

