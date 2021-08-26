Cancel
Pound dips after risk-led recovery

By Ritvik Carvalho
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouYLY_0bdmoqq300

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s pound dipped against the dollar on Thursday while still holding on to gains made on the back of a risk-led recovery this week that saw it reclaim the $1.37 level.

Sterling has traded largely in line with global risk sentiment in financial markets in recent weeks, tracking the direction of world stock markets higher or lower.

While concerns about the Delta variant of coronavirus have rattled stocks, higher commodity prices have helped put a floor under riskier, growth-correlated currencies, including the pound.

Sterling was 0.4% lower to the dollar at $1.3705 by 1714 GMT, clinging on to a gain of 1% against the greenback this week.

It was 0.3% lower against the euro at 85.75 pence.

“With no domestic factors currently driving sterling’s movements, GBP/USD has been largely following the risk recovery higher thanks to USD weakness, although EUR/GBP remains quite stuck in its recent range,” ING strategists said in a note.

If the dollar stabilises before the Federal Reserve’s annual symposium in Jackson Hole on Friday, the sterling/dollar rate could struggle to move back above the $1.3800 200-day moving average, they said.

Investors will watch the Wyoming event, attended by prominent central bankers, for further clues on potential tapering by the Fed.

Related
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Dollar near one-month low on bets for later Fed taper

TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The dollar languished near a one-month low versus major peers on Monday, as investors pushed back expectations for when the Federal Reserve will begin tapering its massive stimulus. The dollar index , which measures the currency against six rivals, edged 0.05% higher to 92.155, after...
BusinessDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, AUD/USD, RBA, EUR/USD, ECB, USD/CAD, BoC

Despite a huge miss in US non-farm payrolls, where the nation added 235k jobs versus 733k expected in August, most stocks on Wall Street concluded the week higher. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 outperformed the S&P 500 and more cyclically-sensitive Dow Jones. Expectations that the Fed may not taper this month boosted growth stocks. Meanwhile in Japan, the Nikkei 225 soared after Japan’s Prime Minister Suga announced his resignation plan, opening the door to new leadership as calls for more stimulus mount.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold hovers near 2-1/2-month high on Fed taper delay hopes

* Gold facing resistance at $1,830 - analyst (Recasts, adds analyst comments, updates prices) Sept 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady near a 2-1/2-month peak on Monday after disappointing U.S. jobs data raised hopes the Federal Reserve could wait a bit longer to pare stimulus measures, bolstering bullion’s appeal as an inflation hedge.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China lifts yuan midpoint to strongest level since June

SHANGHAI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - China lifted its official yuan midpoint to an over 2-1/2-month high on Monday to reflect broad weakness in the dollar. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint at 6.4529 yuan per dollar prior to the market open, 48 pips or 0.07%, stronger than the previous fix of 6.4577.
MarketsCNBC

European markets climb as central bank tightening fears cool

LONDON — European stocks advanced on Monday after U.S. jobs data indicated the Federal Reserve may have to keep monetary policy loose for longer, while speculation has risen over more stimulus in Japan and China. The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.5% in early trade, with tech stocks adding 1.2% to...
BusinessCNBC

Gold holds near 2-1/2-month high on prospects of Fed taper delay

Spot gold was steady at $1,826.65 per ounce, as of 0048 GMT. U.S. gold futures eased 0.3% to $1,828.60. Gold prices hovered on Monday below a 2-1/2-month peak after a disappointing U.S. jobs data signaled that the Federal Reserve could push back the timeline for tapering stimulus measures, bolstering bullion's appeal as an inflation hedge.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as early Fed taper fears ebb

* Gold to stay above $1,800/oz in near-term - analyst. * Silver firms near one-month peak (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices) Sept 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied near a 2-1/2-month high on Monday after weaker-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls data drove expectations that the Federal Reserve may go slow on tapering economic support measures.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Dollar shakes off jobs report blues in big central bank week

LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar on Monday clawed back some of the losses sustained after last week’s poor U.S. jobs report, helped by firmer U.S. Treasury yields in a big week for major central banks. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, edged 0.1% higher to...
Worldactionforex.com

Aussie Rally Pauses Ahead Of RBA

The Australian dollar is in negative territory on Monday, after flexing some muscle last week. AUD/USD is trading at 0.7430, down 0.35% on the day. The currency shot up 1.94% last week, as investor appetite for risk improved, which was bullish for minor currencies like the Australian dollar. US Nonfarm...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar stands tall as global growth momentum fades

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The dollar erased all losses sustained after last week’s poor U.S. jobs report and extended gains versus its rivals on Monday as concerns about slowing global growth boosted its safe-haven appeal in a big week for central banks. The dollar index, which measures the currency...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Stimulus hopes lift FTSE 100; miners, industrials jump

Sept 6 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Monday, led by mining and industrial stocks, as demand for risky equities globally returned on the prospect of central banks sticking to loose monetary policies amid signs of a slowdown in global growth. The export-heavy FTSE 100 (.FTSE) was up 0.5%...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CORRECTED-FOREX-Dollar weakens after U.S. payrolls miss

(Corrects to show euro high of 1.1909, not 1.909) * Dollar falls after U.S. jobs miss * Euro strengthens ahead of ECB meeting next week * Yen shrugs off PM Suga's decision to step down * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Chuck Mikolajczak NEW YORK, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The dollar weakened further against a basket of major currencies on Friday after a much softer than expected U.S. payrolls report that is likely to keep the Federal Reserve on hold in scaling back its massive stimulus measures. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 235,000 in August, well short of the 728,000 forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, while the unemployment rate dipped to 5.2% from 5.4% in the prior month. The dollar index dropped to a low of 91.941, its lowest level since Aug. 4, and was last down 0.102% at 92.133. The dollar has been subdued on uncertainty over the path of Fed policy. Fed chair Jerome Powell said last Friday that while tapering of its stimulus could begin this year if job growth continues, the central bank was in no hurry to do so. Rising COVID-19 cases in recent weeks have brought on concerns the economic recovery could stall. The jobs data will likely keep the Fed on hold. "It’s the ultimate air cover, this is true air cover, they don’t have to do anything for a while," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago. "There is absolutely no reason for (Powell) to do anything with this except to say I told you so, and it certainly makes the September meeting a lot less climactic." The euro strengthened against the greenback following the report, touching a high of 1.1909 to match its best level since July 30. The single currency has been supported by data earlier this week that showed regional inflation at a decade high and hawkish comments from European Central Bank officials ahead of a policy meeting on Sept. 9. The euro was last up 0.08% at $1.1882. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.15% versus the greenback to 109.76 per dollar, gaining ground after the jobs data, but showed little reaction to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's decision to step down at the end of the month. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 9:47AM (1347 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.1230 92.2270 -0.10% 2.381% +92.2620 +91.9410 Euro/Dollar $1.1884 $1.1876 +0.07% -2.73% +$1.1909 +$1.1866 Dollar/Yen 109.7650 109.9350 -0.15% +6.23% +110.0700 +109.6200 Euro/Yen 130.44 130.52 -0.06% +2.77% +130.7400 +130.2700 Dollar/Swiss 0.9140 0.9143 -0.03% +3.32% +0.9159 +0.9116 Sterling/Dollar $1.3842 $1.3833 +0.05% +1.30% +$1.3866 +$1.3818 Dollar/Canadian 1.2536 1.2553 -0.12% -1.54% +1.2558 +1.2495 Aussie/Dollar $0.7438 $0.7403 +0.47% -3.31% +$0.7477 +$0.7396 Euro/Swiss 1.0862 1.0856 +0.06% +0.51% +1.0872 +1.0849 Euro/Sterling 0.8582 0.8582 +0.00% -3.97% +0.8596 +0.8577 NZ $0.7134 $0.7113 +0.28% -0.67% +$0.7166 +$0.7107 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.6535 8.6435 -0.16% +0.50% +8.6625 +8.6285 Euro/Norway 10.2855 10.2537 +0.31% -1.73% +10.2887 +10.2500 Dollar/Sweden 8.5556 8.5587 -0.06% +4.38% +8.5793 +8.5339 Euro/Sweden 10.1688 10.1751 -0.06% +0.92% +10.1880 +10.1584 (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

European bank stocks suffers brief dip after U.S. jobs data

LONDON (Reuters) - European shares briefly extended losses with a widely watched gauge of banking shares dipping 1% after data showed U.S. jobs growth in August missed estimates by a wide margin, fuelling fears that bets of a robust economic recovery may be overdone. The weakness in U.S. data rippled...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Sterling edges up as U.S. jobs data disappoints

LONDON, Sept 3 - Sterling rose to a three-week high on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy created the fewest jobs in seven months in August, casting doubt over the timing of the Federal Reserve's plan to scale back its bond buying scheme. Investors had been primed for more...
CurrenciesDailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Levels: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD

US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD Talking Points:. This was a big week for the US Dollar, capped by an abysmal NFP report. Next week sees the focus shift outside of the US, with Central Bank rate decisions out of Australia, Canada and Europe. The analysis contained in article relies...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

BOJ policymaker warns of heightening risks to Japan's economic recovery

TOKYO (Reuters) -Bank of Japan board member Goushi Kataoka said on Thursday the coronavirus pandemic may weigh on the economy longer than initially expected, warning of heightened risks to the central bank’s forecast of a moderate, export-driven recovery. While Japan’s economy is likely to recover as a trend, the outlook...
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Canadian Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Struggling Above 1.74 and Risking Slippage to 1.7260

Bank transfer rates (indicative guide): 1.6740-1.6860. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.7190-1.7260. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Pound-to-Canadian Dollar rate stabilised early in a holiday-shortened week but may struggle to sustain itself above the nearby 1.74 level over the coming days and would risk slipping back below 1.73 if either the U.S. Dollar or Canadian economic data spurs the Loonie on to a recovery.
Marketsmarketpulse.com

Dollar dips after Powell speech

The US dollar rally continued to fade on Friday, the dollar index having topped out above 93.50 resistance earlier last week. With markets taking a potential taper-tantrum of the board after the Powell Jackson Hole address, the dollar index fell by 0.38% to 92.68 on Friday, edging lower to 92.64 in Asia today. The 92.50 level is looming as a key pivot level now, with a daily close below signalling further potential unwinding, potentially targeting 91.50.
Marketsmarketpulse.com

Pound dips ahead of Powell speech

The British pound continues to have a relatively quiet week. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3728, down 0.28% on the day. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be the center of attraction at the Jackson Hole Symposium, which has not been spared from the ravages of Covid-19. The meeting will be held virtually and has been scaled back from two days to just one day due to Covid.

