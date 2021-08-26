Cancel
U.S. Politics

Facts versus spin: Afghan coverage mixed

By Washington Examiner Staff
 4 days ago

F or the first time since the Biden presidency began, the crisis in Afghanistan has caused the American legacy press to cast a deeply critical eye at the competence of the Biden administration. But as Doug McKelway reports, with the clock ticking down on the exit date, that critical eye appears to be moderating. Some in the media are reflexively returning to the favorable coverage that has marked much of the Biden presidency.

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

