Oklahoma City 8th-Grader Dead From COVID-19: Officials

publicradiotulsa.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Oklahoma City Public Schools middle school student has died of COVID-19, officials announced Thursday. "OKCPS is saddened to learn of the passing of Clarence Johnson, III, who was enrolled to begin 8th grade at Mary Golda Ross Middle School after attending Roosevelt Middle School last year," the district said in a statement. "Crisis counseling is available to students and staff. We will keep his family and friends in our thoughts during this very difficult time."

