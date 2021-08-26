Kay Cannon Brought 'Cinderella' Into 2021 With the Help of Billy Porter as Her Fairy Godmother

I admit: I never had any intention of watching the forthcoming Girlboss Cinderella movie. Unlike other Cinderellas, this iteration stars neither Brandy nor Whitney Houston, and then, the She-EO overtones are very strong. Aggressive, even; this Cinderella is an empowered businesswoman, just look at her pantsuit. Combine this with the decision to make it a “jukebox musical” (The songs are just random pop hits, conceived independently of one another and also a story line? Why??) and the fact that, as a childless adult, I am not the target audience, and this one just isn’t for me. I don’t want to see it! And presumably whoever is in charge of marketing this film doesn’t want me to, either.