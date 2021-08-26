Eyesore Daytona Beach Shores resort building may finally come down
It has been 17 years in the making, but maybe this time is the right time for Treasure Island Resort to finally be demolished and a new hotel to rise on the oceanfront site. That is the hope of the Daytona Beach Shores City Council, which voted 4-1 to approve an agreement with the owner, Acres Capital LLC. The $100-120 million agreement would lead to the demolition of the building and the construction of a new hotel. It also provides for the renovation of eight additional lots along Daytona Beach Shores’ northern corridor.www.hometownnewsvolusia.com
