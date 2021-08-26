Ranking each position group on UW's defense in terms of depth

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers felt good about their defense ahead of fall camp. They should feel even better after it. It’s a unit that has mostly experienced starters and a wealth of depth at each position. Since Jim Leonhard took over as defensive coordinator in 2017, UW’s defense has finished in the top 10 in total defense three times, with its highest ranking being No. 2 in 2018. The unit’s play during games this season will need to back it up, but if it performs as it did in camp, this could be Leonhard’s best unit yet.