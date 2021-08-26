Sam Worthington, Wyatt Russell, Gil Birmingham Among 11 Cast in 'Under the Banner of Heaven' at FX on Hulu

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. If you have ever had an acquaintance who soon became more of a nuisance that only seemed harder and harder to get rid of, then you can relate to what Lil Rel Howery and Yvonne Orji’s characters end up going through in Vacation Friends, after they meet with John Cena and Meredith Hagner's couple on a Mexican holiday. This raunchy, Hulu exclusive comedy, directed by Silicon Valley producer Clay Tarver, has actually been in development for a little while, with Hot Tub Time Machine director Steve Pink signed on to helm and Chris Pratt and Anna Faris attached to star back in 2014. Let us take a look at the Vacation Friends cast that came to be, starting with one of Hollywood’s most successful wrestlers turned actors.