Not exactly a case of life imitating art, it seems like Lt. Cmdr Tuvok's services are being asked for once again as NASA is leaning on the Star Trek: Voyager star Tim Russ as one of six citizen astronomers to help detect asteroids for the organization. They contributed to the detection of Patroclus, an asteroid orbiting Jupiter, according to USA Today. Russ said the purpose of detecting the asteroid is to serve NASA's upcoming mission in October where it will launch a probe named Lucy into Space. In a statement provided by the organization, Lucy will complete a 12-year journey to eight different asteroids: a Main Belt and seven Trojans.