Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Animal-free leather is an increasingly prevalent reality as many brands rush to convert part of their leather goods and footwear production to alternative materials that are plant- and bio-based — coming from fungi, as well as made of textiles treated to look like real leather. Yet even if experts believe the trend is unlikely to wane in the wake of growing awareness of the plastic crisis, increasing veganism, and investors pouring resources into start-ups and suppliers developing such materials, one question remains: Are they really more sustainable?More from WWDHermès Men's Spring 2022Gucci...