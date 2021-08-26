Looking for some workout advice
Hi everyone. Hope this finds you all well in this crazy world. I had thyroid cancer a few years ago and put on a lot of weight after my surgery and radiation. I've taken a lot of it off through diet and miles of walking per day over the past six months, and I started working out with weights in June. I've seen a big improvement in my physique since I started weightlifting and I'm really happy about that, but I've plateaued on the last 20 lbs of fat I want to lose AND I feel like I am not increasing the muscle mass, either.community.myfitnesspal.com
Comments / 0