Looking for some workout advice

Hi! I'm Iris. SW:230 GW: 140 CW: 170 (9months) Over quarantine, I hit a new low and my weight hit a new high. At first, I started losing on an extreme diet, but ultimately learned enough to continue losing off of it. I currently practice intermittent fasting 18:6, high volume eating and CICO, I like getting steps in as cardio and started easing back into powerlifting about a month ago, again training for my first powerlifting meet. The last 2 months I once again attempted to lose on a very restricted approach with an all or nothing mindset and as a result have been yo-yoing between 165-175 eating healthy, but then binge eating late at night crap food I don't even really like eating all that much. I finally weighed in at 170 and said, "okay this isn't working" so I am adjusting my goals.