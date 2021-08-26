West Kauai Energy Project reaches next planning stage
KIUC has said the West Kauai Energy Project, to be developed by AES and located northwest of Waimea and Kekaha, can supply up to 25% of the Garden Island's power demand.www.bizjournals.com
KIUC has said the West Kauai Energy Project, to be developed by AES and located northwest of Waimea and Kekaha, can supply up to 25% of the Garden Island's power demand.www.bizjournals.com
The Pacific Business News provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/pacific
Comments / 0