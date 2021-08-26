Cancel
Kauai County, HI

West Kauai Energy Project reaches next planning stage

By Brian McInnis
Pacific Business News
 4 days ago
KIUC has said the West Kauai Energy Project, to be developed by AES and located northwest of Waimea and Kekaha, can supply up to 25% of the Garden Island's power demand.

Honolulu, HI
Gay & Robinson names land management executive as new president

Gay & Robinson, Inc. has named Mitch Silver as its new president, officials with the company announced this week. Silver, who grew up on Oahu, has more than 30 years of experience in land management and finance. Prior to his new role, he was senior vice president at Hunt Development in Honolulu, overseeing both commercial and community land planning of large areas in West Oahu and Hawaii Island.

