Commentary: Sophomore excited for first year on campus

By Olivia Celenza
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: This is a guest commentary. The opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of the editorial board. “When you get to college…” is a sentiment that has constantly bombarded my mind at every waking moment of my life. It eerily reared its ugly head until I found this once faraway fantasy I had always dreamed about, abruptly becoming my not-so-distant reality as every seemingly insignificant moment of my academic career reached its pinnacle. This is it — the moment I had continuously strived for, where all my blood, sweat and tears could finally amount to something greater than myself. Where I can begin to make a name for myself as I navigate the endless twists and turns of college life and take my first hesitant steps into the real world.

