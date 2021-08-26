Carbajal Secures $11.9 Million for Central Coast Community Projects in Spending Bill

Today, Rep. Carbajal announced he has secured funding for eight community projects in CA-24 totaling $11.9 million in the fiscal year 2022 House-passed appropriations bills. The projects set to receive these funds have garnered community support and will help improve quality of life for residents of California’s 24th District. The projects will help protect our water supply, make housing more affordable, and update community buildings to be more resilient and accessible for people with disabilities, among other things.