What is the ‘milk crate challenge’ and how are so many people getting hurt doing it?

TikTok Milk Crate Challenge (Photo Provided By YouTube API - SuburbanPizza)

The next dumb internet challenge is upon us.

It’s called the “mill crate challenge” and can be seen circulating primarily on TikTok and YouTube.

As of now, TikTok has banned the hashtag #MilkCrateChallenge, and if users search for the alternative #MilkCratesChallenge only a few videos come up and at least one includes an automated disclaimer from TikTok that “the action in this video could result in serious injury.”

The challenge involves stacking up a high number of milk crates to create a pyramid-like shape that can then be climbed like stairs—but many who took on the challenge have reportedly fallen from dangerous heights that could result in serious or fatal injuries.

The FDA tweeted about the challenge, writing, “Although we regulate milk, we can’t recommend you try that. Perhaps enjoy a nice glass of 2% and return all those crates to the grocery store?”

