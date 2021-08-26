Cancel
Droughty Soybeans Drop Pods, Abort Seeds; But Late-Season Rains May Help

By Emily Unglesbee
dtnpf.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKVILLE, Md. (DTN) -- Soybeans are running out of steam in some fields in the northern and western Soybean Belt as September nears. With only about 1 to 2 inches of rain since June 1 in the central Kansas counties of Ellsworth and Russell, soybean plants are preparing to wrap up the season, carrying only the pods they can fill, said Craig Dinkel, a crop production and horticulture Extension agent at Kansas State University. Scouting trips there have uncovered aborted pods scattered between rows, and some pods may not fill fully, Dinkel said.

