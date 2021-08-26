23rd World Petroleum Congress Marks 100 Days to Go
HOUSTON, TX — The 23rd World Petroleum Congress Organizing Committee marks the 100 days milestone on August 27th with momentum building ahead of the triennial conference taking place December 5-9, 2021 at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Bringing the global industry to the energy capital of the world, the prestigious conference makes its highly anticipated return to the United States for the first time in over 30 years.oilmanmagazine.com
