Get a first look at Kristen Stewart as Princess Di in teaser to 'Spencer'

By Radio Pacific, Inc
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEON Films has released a teaser-trailer to Spencer, the film that has Kristen Stewart portraying Princess Diana. Set to a choral version of Lou Reed‘s “Perfect Day,” the clip juxtaposes servants laying out royal finery for a sumptuous holiday dinner with Stewart’s Diana, tearfully looking at herself in a bathroom mirror.

