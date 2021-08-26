Get a first look at Kristen Stewart as Princess Di in teaser to 'Spencer'

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In 1950, three years after Christian Dior unveiled his wasp-waisted New Look, the house’s debut fragrance earned itself a redesigned flacon. Rectilinear and “cut like a suit,” as the couturier put it, the Miss Dior perfume bottle featured an engraved houndstooth motif, along with a black ribbon reminiscent of a bow tie. Illustrator René Gruau encapsulated the moment with an advertisement at once painterly, austere, and clairvoyant: In it, a swan, wearing nature’s triangular black eye makeup, poses with a triple strand of pearls and a blousy bow. If the animal were to evoke a pop-cultural figure, it would most certainly be cinema’s favorite cygnet Natalie Portman.