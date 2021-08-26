Mountain Dew to roll out ‘Flamin’ Hot Dew’ while supplies last

Flamin' Hot Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew has introduced a Flamin’ Hot flavor combo that blends “the sweet, citrus DEW with a new spicy goodness.”

The fiery red cans will be available August 31st at Mountain Dew’s virtual Dew Store, while supplies last.

From Yahoo News:

“As a brand, DEW has a rich history of experimenting with new flavors our fans love. We certainly had them in mind when we developed the FLAMIN’ HOT beverage,” said Matt Nielsten, senior director of marketing at PepsiCo, in a press release. “This is one of our most provocative beverages yet, and we’re excited for DEW Nation to taste the unique blend of spicy and classic sweet citrus flavor of MTN DEW.”

