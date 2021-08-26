Travel to Cyprus: latest Covid rules and practical guidance once you are there
Cyprus remains one of the Mediterranean’s most beautiful islands, but like so many has taken a firm stance when it comes to Covid-19 protocols. It operates what has become known as a SafePass, which is a vaccination certificate showing you have had at least one dose of an EU-recognised vaccine at least three weeks prior to the date of presentation, or medical proof of recovery from Covid-19 in the last six months.www.telegraph.co.uk
