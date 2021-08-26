Travel to Cyprus: latest Covid rules and practical guidance once you are there

Overseas holidays have always involved a low level of admin and stress, but rules such as sorting out visas and decanting your toiletries into an always-too-small plastic bag felt like a small price to pay for the joy of travel. However in a post-Brexit and pandemic world, regulations have amplified to the extent that it feels almost impossible to remember them all. Many rules stay buried in the small print and only become apparent as you reach the check-in desk. So to avoid that nightmare situation, here we run through those under-the-radar requirements you should be aware of before booking a trip.