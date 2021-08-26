Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

King Memphis performing at DAC at the Drive-In concert series

Sun-Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKing Memphis is next up in the DAC at the Drive-In series at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29, at Bridgton Twin Drive-In. Over 20 years, King Memphis has been preaching their brand of wild, swingin’ rock n’ roll across the United States and around the world. Formed in 1991, the young lads set out to bring a new sound to the scene with it’s roots in early rockabilly and swing music. Local press began to take note. This was no oldies show but a fresh interpretation of rare classic material mixed with original material written in that same authentic style. The boys were soon cutting tracks in local studios and creating recordings that caught the ear of concert promoters across the pond. Before they knew it they were packing their bags for England to perform for 4,000 screaming fans at the Hemsby Rock N’ Roll Weekender. The largest rockabilly music festival in the world with fans flying from as far as Japan, Russia and Australia for the 3-day event. The experience was a thrill but King Memphis had one more surprise in store for them. Their performance was witnessed by the owner of London-based record label Nervous Records. The band would be return home with their first recording contract and an advance to record their first disc.

www.sunjournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dac#Drive In#Music Festival#Alcohol#Dac#Nervous Records#Cdc#The Denmark Arts Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Denmark
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Superior, WIWDIO-TV

Bayside Sounds concert series continues in Superior

Superior residents enjoyed a warm summer evening with music on Wednesday as part of the Bayside Sounds concert series. Last Call performed Country and Rock favorites for the crowd in Central Park, which hosted the August 18 concert. There are two more concerts to go in the nine-week series: Country...
Westborough, MAcommunityadvocate.com

Westborough Summer Concert Series wraps with Midtown Horns performance

WESTBOROUGH – The lawn at Westborough’s Bay State Commons was full Aug. 10 as the band The Midtown Horns treated onlookers to an eclectic set of contemporary and vintage hit songs. The gig was part of Westborough Recreation’s Summer Concert Series, capping a schedule that also saw other bands perform...
Boring, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Rock legends descend on Boring for summer concert series

Guns N' Roses, Journey, Eagles tribute bands set stage for head-banging fun at Mt Hood CenterGuns N' Roses, Journey and the Eagles are all making their way to Boring for a star-studded concert series — well, at least popular tribute bands of those famous rock groups. The End-of-Summer Concert Series is being hosted by the Mt Hood Center, highlighting its expanding capabilities as a multipurpose event site for an organization primarily known as one of the state's best equestrian facilities. But soon Mt Hood Center will be known for more than just horses, and the raucous, fun music in...
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

The Garrison announces ALIVE concert series

The Garrison is pleased to announce ALIVE, a live music series featuring Canadian acts, celebrating the return to live events. Beginning September 29, the series will host 16 shows extending into March 2022, featuring performances by Cadence Weapon, Witch Prophet, Corridor, Dorothea Paas, Odonis Odonis and more. All acts will be joined by local support and will have a ticketed price of $5 with all proceeds going to the Unison Benevolent Fund and the AMY Project (Artists Mentoring Youth) .
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Summer Concert Series at the Loft plays on

The Martha’s Vineyard Concert Series is back this summer with its new partnership with the Loft in Oak Bluffs. Shows at the Loft are scheduled through the end of August, and tickets and the event list for all the shows can be found at the M.V. Summer Concert Series website, mvconcertseries.com.
Performing ArtsMarie Evening News

Di Salvio to perform at EUPFAC September concert

DETOUR — An Eastern Upper Peninsula Fine Arts Council tradition will continue this fall as they resume after a one-year hiatus their annual end of summer special music program. “We are all thrilled to be up and running again and hope to bring back some of our other annual events...
Boonville, NYRomesentinel.com

Boonville Concert Band to perform in park on Friday

The Boonville Concert Band will present its third concert of the season on Friday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m. in the Erwin Park lower pavilion. This week, the band is featuring musicians Ed and Evelyn Simanowski, who will perform “Moon River.” Ed Simanowski, a graduate of the Crane School of Music is a 20-year resident of Boonville. He has been featured as a soloist with the Crane Wind Ensemble, the Black River Brass Quintet, and the Boonville Town Band. He regularly lends his talents to the Boonville Town Band and Adirondack High School Musical Pit Band.
Performing ArtsIslands Sounder

Summer concert series finale on the Village Green

Submitted by Orcas Center. The final event of the Summer Concert Series, a joint venture between Orcas Center and Doe Bay, is not to be missed. Music, merriment, dancing, aerial acrobatics and more will grace the Village Green stage as we celebrate the end of summer. Showtime starts at 6pm, and is free to the public – although donations are appreciated: www.OrcasCenter.org/donate.
Big Horn, WYSheridan Press

The Two Tracks to headline REA Summer Concert Series

BIGHORN MOUNTAINS — The Two Tracks will headline the next event in the Big Horn REA Summer Concert Series set for Saturday at Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area. The Two Tracks will perform from 6-8 p.m., and a host of artists — including Ethan Chartier, McKay Fleck and Friends, John Kirlin and Band named Sue — will warm up the stage beginning at 2 p.m.
Winona Lake, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Kings Kaleidoscope To Perform At Grace Sept. 10

WINONA LAKE — Kings Kaleidoscope will perform for the second time on the Grace College campus Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. on the lawn at the corner of King’s Highway and Wooster Road. Part of the Grace College and Village at Winona Festival of Music, the free, outdoor concert will...
New Castle News

Youngstown band to close out summer concert series

Summer Concerts Live will end the summer series on Friday with a long time regional favorite, Youngstown’s Total Package Band. The season’s final concert is 6 to 9 p.m. at Riverwalk Park in downtown New Castle. Admission is free. Total Package was originally formed in 1994 and has performed in...
Los Alamos, NMladailypost.com

Nosotros Performs At Summer Concert At Pond Friday

Nosotros, one of the most recognizable Latin bands in the southwest plays Friday at the Pond. Courtesy photo. Nosotros performs Friday for the 14th concert of the 2021 Los Alamos Summer Concert Series presented by Toyota of Santa Fe. The concert is sponsored by Del Norte Credit Union, Zia Credit Union and Los Alamos Schools Credit Union.
Oklahoma City, OKguthrienewsleader.net

Beethoven concert series set for OCU

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City University music professor Sergio Monteiro will perform the complete cycle of Ludwig van Beethoven’s 32 piano sonatas in an eight-concert series beginning Sept. 11 and 12. The series marks the first time in roughly 60 years that the cycle will be presented in Oklahoma City.
Akron, OHcoolcleveland.com

Tuesday Musical Presents Outdoor Concert Series

Before the weather gets crummy, Akron’s Tuesday Musical organization is presenting a series of outdoor concerts called “Music al fresco: Passport 2021,” featuring area ensembles who perform different styles of folk/vernacular music. It starts this weekend with Cleveland’s OPUS 216, who’ll take listeners on a trip that connects Irish fiddle...
Iron County, MIWLUC

Annual concert series returns to the U.P.

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Eagle Dance is one of the many rituals that will be performed during the 7th annual Beethoven and Banjos concert series, led by Iron County native Evan Premo. The cross-genre event invites collaboration. “Aeolus quartet will be playing music with Laurel Premo, and with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy