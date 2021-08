OZARK, Mo. – Murder charges have been dismissed against two of four women charged in the death of a man from Clever in 2020. Gracey Jean Fipps and Jeana Nichole Fipps have each pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor charge of stealing as part of a plea agreement. They are to be sentenced on Jan. 25, 2022, in Christian County Circuit Court. The two are currently out on bond.