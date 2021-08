Hold up wait a minute. The streets are saying that Saweetie and Quavo have reunited behind closed doors. As spotted on Rap-Up Magazine the former couple might be entertaining another run at love. A unnamed source tells The Hollywood Life that the two are privately enjoying each other’s presence. “Saweetie and Quavo are currently both in New York and have quietly been spending time together on the DL,” they said. “Quavo has missed Saweetie since they broke up and he’s been asking to see her. Apparently she gave in because they linked up in NY and have hung out since they’re both there at the same time.” But to hear the snitch tell it they are still not officially back together as a couple. “Nothing is official as of the moment, but don’t be surprised if you hear they’ve reconciled,” the insider added.