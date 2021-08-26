Cancel
REWIND: Miller on how Rick Mears turned racing at Indy into an art and a science

By Robin Miller
racer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo celebrate 40 years since Rick Mears’ first Indy 500 win in 2019, we made “Rocket Rick” and his Penske PC-6 the cover stars of RACER’s June 2019 issue. Of course, Robin Miller supplied the words for the accompanying feature. And of course, he wasn’t content with just rehashing the life and times of Rick Ravon Mears at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Instead, we got a deep dive into the art and science of going fast at The Speedway, and some remarkable insight into what drove Mears to his feats of near perfection.

