Burnouts, Rainstorms, and Good Times at Day 3 of the 2021 HOT ROD Power Tour!

The Chevrolet C8 Corvette is proving to be seriously popular, and Chevy seems to be struggling somewhat to keep up with demand. The reason for this high demand? The C8 is just so damn good. This mid-engine American sports car punches way above its weight and is a serious performance bargain. Despite GM's best efforts to thwart tuners from messing around with the Corvette's powertrain, the aftermarket has been pushing massive power figures mostly thanks to turbocharging, and these tuned C8s have been setting crazy quarter-mile times. We recently covered YouTuber Emelia Hartford's unofficial quarter-mile record run of 9.36 seconds at 147 mph, but the same tuners who helped her out have now beaten that time in a big way.